Skilled shooters will help thin out Grand Canyon bison herds

FILE- This Aug. 26, 2010, file photo provided by the Kaibab National Forest shows bison in the national forest adjacent to the Grand Canyon in Northern Arizona. The National Park Service has signed off on a plan to reduce the bison population in the far northern reaches of the Grand Canyon by more than half. Park officials say they'll use capture, sharpshooters and other tools to bring the number of bison from around 600 to 200 or less. (Kaibab National Forest via AP, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The National Park Service will use skilled shooters, capture and other methods to reduce the Grand Canyon's bison population by more than half.

The agency gave final approval this month to the effort to bring the number of bison to around 200 within three to five years.

Park officials say the massive animals are damaging natural and cultural resources. Up to 600 roam the Grand Canyon's far northern reaches and the adjacent forest.

Volunteer shooters would be selected through a lottery and have to prove they're proficient with firearms and physically fit. Much of the work would be done on foot.

The bison meat would be given to volunteers, tribes and food banks.

A team is expected to develop guidelines later this year.

