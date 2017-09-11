State prepares to put condemned Ohio killer of 2 to death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is preparing to put a condemned killer of two people to death this week as the inmate awaits word on last-minute appeals.

Death row prisoner Gary Otte (OH'-tee) was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma in suburban Cleveland.

The state plans to execute the 45-year-old Otte on Wednesday with a lethal combination of three drugs.

A federal court is considering Otte's argument that the first drug in the process creates an unconstitutional risk of severe harm.