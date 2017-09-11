Stocks jump as relieved investors buy bank, insurance, tech
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — US stocks are jumping Monday, following global markets higher, after Hurricane Irma weakened without causing as much damage as many had feared. Travel companies and insurers are also rising.
Home-improvement companies like Lowe's and Home Depot, which rallied last week, fell. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. There was also relief among investors that a national holiday passed in North Korea without that country escalating tensions with the U.S.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 20 points, or 0.8
STORMY WEATHER: Irma hit the U.S. as a major Category 4 hurricane Sunday and is still battering Florida and Georgia. It's caused severe flooding and knocked out power to millions, but the storm weakened shortly before it came ashore. Small insurers, especially ones that do a lot of business in Florida, climbed. HCI Group jumped $4.35, or 14.1
Larger insurers also rallied. Everest Re advanced $11.98, or 5.4
Orange juice prices, which surged in early September, gave up some of their recent gains. Futures had risen to $1.54 a pound Friday from $1.30 at the end of August and slipped to $1.48 a pound on Monday.
NORTH KOREA: North Koreans observed 69th anniversary of the country's founding, but it the country did not test another intercontinental ballistic missile, as South Korea's government had warned it might do. Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have weighed on stocks in recent weeks and raised the prices of gold and bonds.
Bond prices sank. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.10 from 2.05
TECH ADVANCES: Technology companies helped lead the way. Apple, which will unveil its newest iPhone on Tuesday, rose $2.75, or 1.7
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.77 yen from 107.79 yen late Friday. The euro slid to $1.1983 from $1.12028.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 44 cents to $47.04 a barrel in New York while Brent crude, used to price international oils, 69 cents, or 1.3
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX gained 1.2
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Watch: Heckler at NDP Jagmeet Singh event an example of racism in Canada, prof says
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa
-
One year after his wife, a temp agency worker, died on the job, the family is still searching for answers