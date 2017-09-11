News / World

Suspect in 4 slayings in Massachusetts to appear in court

In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, photo, police officers take Orion Krause, covered in a white sheet, to a police vehicle in Groton, Mass. The 22-year-old recent Oberlin College graduate and jazz drummer from Maine will face murder charges Monday in the slayings of four adults found at a Massachusetts home. (Courtesy via AP)

AYER, Mass. — A recent college graduate charged in the slayings of four people in a Massachusetts home is heading to court.

Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court.

An elderly man and woman and two middle-aged women were killed Friday in Groton (GRAH'-tun).

Police found the man and two of the women dead inside and the other woman's body outside. No names have been released.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the victims appeared to have died of blunt force trauma. She called the situation "a tragic incident of family violence." It's unclear how Krause is related to the victims.

Krause is an Oberlin College graduate and jazz drummer. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

