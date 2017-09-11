The Latest: Afghan migrant admits rape, killing in Germany

BRUSSELS — The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

An Afghan migrant has admitted raping and killing a 19-year-old medical student and apologized to the victim's family.

The dpa news agency reported that Hussein K., whose last name was withheld in line with privacy laws, told the Freiburg state court Monday he'd been drinking and smoking drugs last October when the young woman cycled past.

K. testified he pulled the student from the bicycle, raped her and then put her, unconscious, into a river where she drowned.

Pleas aren't entered in Germany and confessions, which can mitigate sentences, are common.

K., who entered Germany in 2015, maintains he was 18 at the time of the crime but prosecutors say he was 22, which could mean the difference between a 15-year youth sentence or an adult life sentence.

___

11:45 a.m.

The head of the European Union's border agency says the number of migrants arriving in Europe through Spain has more than doubled this year.

Frontex Director Fabrice Leggeri said Monday that "we have registered almost 14,000 arrivals in Spain, arriving from Morocco, from the western part of the Maghreb."

Leggeri said it "means that the figures were multiplied by more than 2.5 this year" compared to the same January-August period last year. He said most migrants were Moroccan nationals.