The Latest: Cuba says 10 died in Hurricane Irma
A
A
Share via Email
HAVANA — The Latest on Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean (all times local):
9:15 a.m.
Cuban state news media say 10 people died across the island as it was being battered by Hurricane Irma.
Most of them died in Havana, where chest-deep seawater pushed several blocks into densely populated
The state media say several of the deaths occurred in partial building collapses. Much of Cuba's housing stock is deteriorating.
At least 24 people died in other parts of the Caribbean as the hurricane blew through.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Watch: Heckler at NDP Jagmeet Singh event an example of racism in Canada, prof says
-
One year after his wife, a temp agency worker, died on the job, the family is still searching for answers
-
A weed bit of trouble: Man smoking marijuana robbed of shoes and belt in Halifax