The Latest: Cuba says 10 died in Hurricane Irma

HAVANA — The Latest on Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Cuban state news media say 10 people died across the island as it was being battered by Hurricane Irma.

Most of them died in Havana, where chest-deep seawater pushed several blocks into densely populated neighbourhoods .

The state media say several of the deaths occurred in partial building collapses. Much of Cuba's housing stock is deteriorating.