The Latest: Death toll from attack in Egypt reaches 18
EL-ARISH, Egypt — The Latest on an attack on a police convoy in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Egyptian officials say the death toll from an attack on a police convoy in the Sinai Peninsula has risen to 18, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the restive area in months.
The police and military officials say Monday's attack began with the detonation of roadside bombs that destroyed and set ablaze four
Among those killed were two police lieutenants. The wounded included a police brigadier general.
The attack took place about 30
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
— Ashraf Sweilam
11:40 a.m.
Egyptian officials say suspected militants have ambushed a police convoy in the Sinai Peninsula, killing two policemen and wounding two others, including a police brigadier-general.
The police and military officials say the Monday attack began with the detonation of roadside bombs that destroyed and set ablaze three
The attack took place about 30
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
— Ashraf Sweilam
