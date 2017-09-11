The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 1 storm

TAMPA, Fla. — The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

2 a.m.

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds weakened to 85 mph (135 kph) with additional weakening expected.

As of 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was centred about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) northeast of Tampa and moving north-northwest near 15 mph (24 kph).