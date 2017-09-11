The Latest: Man charged with murder in 5-year-old's death

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on the death of a 5-year-old boy in Kentucky (all times local):

6:21 p.m.

A Kentucky man arrested for kidnapping a woman and throwing her off a cliff has now been charged with the murder of her 5-year-old son.

Kentucky State Police say they have charged Lonnie Belt with murder in connection with the death of James Spoonamore. Belt was already facing charges of kidnapping, assault and tampering with evidence related to the attack on Jessica Durham, Spoonamore's mother.

Durham survived the attack and is recovering at a hospital in Lexington. Police found Spoonamore's body on Monday in Jackson County, about a half-mile from where Durham had been located.

2:46 p.m.

Police say they have discovered the body of a Kentucky boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders say the 5-year-old's body was found Monday about a half-mile from where his mother was thrown from a cliff in eastern Kentucky.

Police say the boy's mother, Jessica Durham, survived and is at a Lexington hospital.

A suspect is in custody. Police say the suspect, Lonnie Belt, is charged with kidnapping and assaulting the boy's mother. Police say more charges are pending.

State police identified the boy as James Spoonamore.