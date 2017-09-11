The Latest: People grilling before fatal shooting at home

PLANO, Texas — The Latest on the deaths of at least eight people, including the suspect, after a shooting at a Texas home (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

A woman who lives near a suburban Dallas home where eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting says she'd earlier seen people laughing and grilling outside.

Stacey Glover told The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2vZMTHO ) that the party started early Sunday afternoon. Then, she says, she heard shots around 8 p.m. She opened her door and smelled gunpowder. She heard police who arrived yell "hands up" before more shots rang out.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley has said police responded to a report of shots fired. The first officer who arrived confronted the suspected shooter. Tilley says the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

The victims and suspect haven't been identified. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Neighbour Lauryn Nichols said she had a friend who'd been in the house and she didn't know what had happened to the person.

___

1:20 a.m.

Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the city less than 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter. Tilley says the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

Two others were injured in the shooting. Their conditions have not been released.

The victims and suspect have not yet been identified. All of those killed and injured are believed to be adults.