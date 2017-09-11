The Latest: UN Security Council adopts new NKorea sanctions
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The latest on the U.N. Security Council's attempt to rein in North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea in a watered-down resolution without an oil import ban or international asset freeze on the government and leader Kim Jong Un that the Trump administration wanted.
The resolution does ban North Korea from importing all natural gas liquids and condensates. But it only caps Pyongyang's imports of crude oil at the level of the last 12 months, and it limits the import of refined petroleum products to 2 million barrels a year.
It also bans all textile exports and prohibits all countries from authorizing new work permits for North Korean workers — two key sources of hard currency.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa
-
-
‘They told me I was disgusting’: A former model's experience with being directed to lose weight
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found