Torrential rain causes floods, power cuts on Croatian coast

ZADAR, Croatia — Torrential rain has hit the Croatian Adriatic coast, triggering flash floods that have closed roads and left large areas without electricity.

The downpour in the central Adriatic city of Zadar on Monday suspended school classes and flooded houses and hospitals. A river bridge was destroyed by surging waters.

The storm has moved from north to south after triggering havoc in the Istrian peninsula over the weekend.

Meteorologists say it's the worst single rainfall on this stretch of the Adriatic coast since 1986.

Zadar authorities have urged residents not to drive on the flooded roads until further notice.