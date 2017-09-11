Trump administration halts pollution controls at coal plants
SALT LAKE CITY — An appeals court has granted a request from President Donald Trump's administration to halt a plan for new pollution controls at Utah's oldest coal-fired power plants aimed at reducing haze near national parks.
The development marks a complete reversal for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which last year under Barack Obama's administration unveiled the rules and defended itself in a lawsuit brought by Utah and Rocky Mountain Power.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday approved EPA administrator Scott Pruitt's request to halt that lawsuit while his agency revises a plan that called for new equipment to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions at two coal plants in Emery County.
Environmental and clean air groups expressed dismay over the decision while Utah and Rocky Mountain Power said they're pleased the state's plan can be reconsidered.
