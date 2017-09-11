Trump administration halts pollution controls at coal plants

SALT LAKE CITY — An appeals court has granted a request from President Donald Trump's administration to halt a plan for new pollution controls at Utah's oldest coal-fired power plants aimed at reducing haze near national parks.

The development marks a complete reversal for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which last year under Barack Obama's administration unveiled the rules and defended itself in a lawsuit brought by Utah and Rocky Mountain Power.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday approved EPA administrator Scott Pruitt's request to halt that lawsuit while his agency revises a plan that called for new equipment to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions at two coal plants in Emery County.