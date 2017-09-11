UAE says military pilot killed in crash in Yemen war
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Authorities say an Emirati pilot taking part in the Saudi-led war in Yemen has been killed in a crash.
The state-run WAM news agency said Monday that a "technical malfunction" led to the pilot's death. It did not elaborate.
WAM said another soldier died Monday of wounds he earlier suffered in the conflict. Over 100 Emirati troops have been killed in the war.
Saudi-led forces began their war in Yemen in March 2015, battling Shiite rebels known as Houthis and their allies. The UAE is one of Saudi Arabia's main partners in the conflict.
The fighting has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced over 3 million people and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.
