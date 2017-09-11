UK says it may still join EU military missions after Brexit
LONDON — The British government says it's willing to contribute troops to European Union military missions after the U.K. leaves the bloc.
The government plans to publish details of its proposals Tuesday, in the latest in a series of position papers on aspects of Brexit.
Attempting to allay those concerns, the government says it wants a security partnership "that is deeper than any other third country and that reflects our shared interest."
Brexit Secretary David Davis says "it's in our mutual interest" to work together against terrorism and other threats.
