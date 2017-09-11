UK says it may still join EU military missions after Brexit

LONDON — The British government says it's willing to contribute troops to European Union military missions after the U.K. leaves the bloc.

Britain says it wants close co-operation with the bloc on defence and foreign affairs, including joint foreign-policy positions and co-operation on sanctions.

The government plans to publish details of its proposals Tuesday, in the latest in a series of position papers on aspects of Brexit.

Opponents of Brexit argue that leaving the EU will undermine co-operation with the bloc against crime, terrorism and military threats.

Attempting to allay those concerns, the government says it wants a security partnership "that is deeper than any other third country and that reflects our shared interest."