Ukraine president criticizes Saakashvili for crossing border
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Ukraine's president has criticized former governor Mikhail Saakashvili for illegally crossing into Ukraine from Poland.
Saakashvili and a small crowd of supporters on Sunday shoved their way through a line of guards at the Ukrainian border, making good on the politician's vow to return to the country that had stripped him of his Ukrainian citizenship.
Saakashvili, who became governor of Ukraine's
Poroshenko condemned Saakashvili on Monday for crossing the border without proper documents and said he should have contested the decree stripping him of citizenship in court if he disagreed with it.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Diversity Rally' shut down hateful rally, but some still feel hate daily
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
Watch: Heckler at NDP Jagmeet Singh event an example of racism in Canada, prof says
-
One year after his wife, a temp agency worker, died on the job, the family is still searching for answers