UN atomic chief says Iran meeting terms of nuclear deal

VIENNA — The head of the U.N. agency monitoring Iran's compliance with a deal crimping its nuclear program says Tehran is honouring the agreement — an assessment that the White House is questioning as it mulls upping the pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. administration has faced two 90-day certification deadlines to state whether Iran was meeting the conditions needed to continue enjoying sanctions relief under the deal and has both times backed away from a showdown. But U.S. President Donald Trump more recently has said he does not expect to certify Iran's compliance again. The next deadline is in mid-October.