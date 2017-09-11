US commemorates 9-11; thousands expected at ground zero
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the anniversary of one of the nation's most scarring days.
Thousands of
Sixteen years later, the quiet rhythms of commemoration have become customs: a recitation of all the names of the dead, moments of silence and tolling bells, and two powerful light beams that shine through the night.
Yet each ceremony also takes on personal touches. Over the years, some name-readers have added messages ranging from the universal ("the things we think separate us really don't — we're all part of this one Earth") to the personal ("I love you and miss you. Go Packers!").
"Thank you, New York, for continuing to
Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade
President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker observing the anniversary for the first time as the nation's leader, is scheduled to observe a moment of silence at about the time the first airplane hit. The White House said he is to be joined by first lady Melania Trump.
He also planned to participate in a
Construction continues at the Shanksville memorial, where ground was broken Sunday for a 93-foot (28
The ceremony amid the waterfall pools and lines of trees on the National Sept. 11 Memorial plaza strives to be apolitical: Politicians can attend, but since 2011, they haven't been allowed to read names or deliver remarks.
Yet last year's 15th-anniversary ceremony became entangled in the narrative of a fractious presidential campaign when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton left abruptly, stumbled into a van and ultimately revealed she'd been diagnosed days earlier with pneumonia.
The episode fed into questions that then-Republican-nominee Trump had repeatedly raised about Clinton's stamina and transparency. She took three days off to recover, and Trump used footage of her stagger in a campaign ad.
Trump has often invoked his memories of
Meanwhile, rebuilding and reimagining continues at ground zero. The third of four planned office towers is set to open next year; so is a Greek Orthodox church, next to the trade
Most recently, plans were announced this spring to transform a grassy clearing on the memorial plaza into a walkway and area dedicated to
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia release photo of man given too much change by store clerk
-
Photos Amanda Nunes 'here to stay' after defeating Shevchenko at UFC 215
-
Living in fear: Sackville mother on the daughter she can't control
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found