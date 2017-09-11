WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma spreads rain, high winds to Southeast

MIAMI — Once-fearsome Hurricane Irma weakened Monday to a still-dangerous tropical storm as it spread high winds and rain across the Southeast, one day after engulfing most of the Florida peninsula. Both of Florida's coasts were pounded by storm surges, thousands of its residents remain in shelters and millions of homes and businesses around several states are without power.

IRMA, WHAT'S NEXT?

Still hundreds of miles ( kilometres ) wide, the huge storm system is dumping very heavy rain into southern parts of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama — with Mississippi and Tennessee to follow. By Monday afternoon, the former Category 5 hurricane had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) as its core kept weakening on its march into the Southeast. The storm's core was centred about 2 p.m. EDT about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) south-southeast of Albany, Georgia. Forecasters expect it to become a tropical depression on Tuesday.

THE DAMAGE

Irma wreaked havoc over nearly the entire Florida peninsula from the southernmost Keys to the Georgia line, from the Atlantic to the Gulf coasts. It swamped homes, uprooted massive trees, flooded streets, cast boats ashore, snapped power lines and toppled construction cranes. Even a massive sinkhole opened up near an apartment building in Florida's Orange County, destabilizing the building. The street flooding hit scattered cities including Jacksonville and Orlando in Florida, in parts of Charleston, South Carolina and on Tybee Island off Georgia's coast. The full breadth of the damage remains unclear, particularly in the hard-hit Keys. And more than 7 million homes and businesses lost power during Irma's passage, most of them in Florida.

THE DEATH TOLL

One death in Florida, of a man killed in an auto accident during the storm, has been blamed on Irma. At least 36 people were left dead in the storm's wake across the Caribbean.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE FLORIDA KEYS? The Navy is sending an aircraft carrier to Key West to provide emergency services. An update from Monroe County describes "an astounding recovery effort" taking place in the Florida Keys , where there was no water, power or cellphone service after the storm. The USS Lincoln aircraft carrier will be anchored off Key West to provide emergency services, and three other Navy vessels are en route. Officials said the National Guard has arrived in the island chain, and state transportation officials have cleared six of 42 bridges as safe for travel. However, roads remain closed because of debris.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

Big airports in Florida remain closed, and flight cancellations are spreading along the track of Tropical Storm Irma outside Florida. More than 3,800 U.S. flights scheduled for Monday were cancelled by late morning — and more than 9,000 since Saturday — according to tracking service FlightAware. Delta Air Lines is scrapping 900 flights Monday, including many at its Atlanta hub. American Airlines said it won't resume flights in Miami until at least Tuesday while cancelling 300 flights in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to wind.

SOUTHEAST SCHOOL CLOSINGS, SHELTERS

Schools and businesses were closed across Alabama as Irma moved inland. Many classrooms also were closed in Georgia, which was was under a tropical storm warning for much of Monday.

SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE RESCUE

Worried relatives, generous volunteers and frantic neighbours turned to social media after Hurricane Irma wiped out electricity and cell service to many communities around Florida, cutting off most contact with remote islands in the Keys. Facebook groups were forming Monday to help from afar. Evacuees Of The Keys shared school closure notices, videos of destruction, and many posts from friends and relatives searching for loved ones. "We all sort of scattered around the country when we evacuated, so we're trying to stay in touch," said Suzanne Trottier, who left her Key West, Florida, home for Virginia almost a week ago ahead of Irma.

