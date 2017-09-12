2 die in landslides after Philippines hit with heavy rains

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression has dumped heavy rains in the Philippines, flooding metropolitan Manila and nearby provinces and causing a landslide that killed two brothers.

Financial markets, government offices and schools were closed Tuesday while several flights were cancelled .

Disaster response official Elmer Espiritu said the brothers, aged 14 and 17, died when a landslide covered their shanty at the foot of a hill before dawn Tuesday in Taytay town near Manila.