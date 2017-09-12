3 die in shooting at Alaska precious metals shop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Three people are dead following a shooting at an Alaska shop that buys and sells precious metals.

Anchorage police say the shootings occurred Tuesday at The Bullion Brothers, a shop with displays of gold and silver coins.

Witnesses reported a person had left the shop. The suspect was spotted in south Anchorage and taken into custody.

Police spokesman MJ Thim (TIM) told Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2xXZ44C ) that two people died at the scene.

One was inside the shop and a second was in the entryway.

A third person, found injured inside the shop, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released names of the people killed.