After MRI, Sen. McCain to continue treatments, keep working

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain will continue with radiation and chemotherapy treatments for brain cancer, while maintaining a regular work schedule in the Senate — following his MRI on Monday.

The Arizona Republican's office says he had the MRI at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is receiving treatments.

The 81-year-old senator disclosed his diagnosis in July, and returned home for treatment after casting the decisive vote to kill Republican legislation to repeal and replace the Obama health law.

McCain returned to the Senate following the August recess — and is managing major legislation on the Senate floor, the annual defence bill.