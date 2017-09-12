American household income finally topped 1999 peak last year
A
A
WASHINGTON — The median U.S. household's income finally topped pre-recession levels in 2016 after two strong years of increases.
Incomes for a typical U.S. household, adjusted for inflation, rose 3.2
Last year's figure is slightly above the previous peak of $58,665, reached in 1999.
Trudi Renwick, the bureau's assistant division chief, cautioned that the census in 2013 changed how it asks households about income, making historical comparisons less than precise.
Still, incomes for the typical household have risen solidly for two straight years. Those gains came after a steep recession and slow recovery that left most American households with
The Census report covers 2016, the last year of the Obama administration.
The poverty rate fell last year to 12.7
The proportion of Americans without health insurance fell to 8.8
