Audits finds $58 million in overpayments on Mexico highway

MEXICO CITY — An audit has found about $58 million in improper payments and contract irregularities in a highway expansion project that collapsed in central Mexico in July, killing two people.

The federal comptroller's office said contracts were improperly awarded, supervised and carried out.

Contractors were paid too much, or paid for work they didn't complete on schedule.

The highway just south of Mexico City became a symbol of government corruption and ineptitude after an aging storm drain collapsed and washed away earth under the highway.

A sinkhole spanning two lanes opened up and a car was swallowed by it, killing both occupants.

Residents had warned authorities weeks before about the drain.