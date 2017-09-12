Babies born on back-to-back days outside same Burger King
DENVILLE, N.J. — Two women have delivered healthy babies on back-to-back days in the parking lot of the same Burger King restaurant in New Jersey.
Denville police say they were called to the restaurant Friday night for a woman going into
Officers and emergency responders then helped the woman deliver a healthy son.
The same patrol officers went back to the restaurant the next night for a report of another woman going into
Officers helped deliver another baby boy in the couple's vehicle.