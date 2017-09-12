Babies born on back-to-back days outside same Burger King

DENVILLE, N.J. — Two women have delivered healthy babies on back-to-back days in the parking lot of the same Burger King restaurant in New Jersey.

Denville police say they were called to the restaurant Friday night for a woman going into labour . They say the parents were on the way to the hospital but got stuck in traffic and had to pull over.

Officers and emergency responders then helped the woman deliver a healthy son.

The same patrol officers went back to the restaurant the next night for a report of another woman going into labour . Authorities say the couple was heading to the hospital when the woman started going through severe contractions.