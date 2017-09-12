Belgian media say teen suspected of slashing mayor's throat

BRUSSELS — Belgian media say a teenager is suspected of killing a city mayor in a cemetery overnight by slashing his throat.

State broadcaster RTBF, citing the crown prosecutor's office, said Tuesday that Alfred Gadenne, the mayor of Mouscron in western Belgium, was found dead in the cemetery near his home.

It said the suspect, an 18-year-old man, apparently acted for personal reasons, without providing further details.

RTBF said that Gadenne, 71, was a popular mayor who personally opened and closed the graveyard each morning and night.