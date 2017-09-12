Canadian gets jail time for biting girl at Green Day concert
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Canadian man who bit a 14-year-old girl on her right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon, last month has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Joel Dauncey of Vancouver pleaded no contest Monday to
Court documents say the teen told police she was dancing next to her mother at the Aug. 2 concert when a stranger bit her. She rated the pain as "3'' on a 1-10 scale.
A woman working at the concert told police that Dauncey had been cut off from buying alcohol. The worker said witnessed the bite.
The 34-year-old man told investigators he does not remember the incident.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Daunchey made no statement at his sentencing.