Charges: Man who hit Minnesota group says he was assaulted
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MANKATO, Minn. — A criminal complaint says a man who drove into a group of people in Minnesota told police he was assaulted by several men and hit them so he wouldn't get beat up.
Twenty-one-year-old Juan Carlos Lamas Jr. of Shakopee was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies, including assault and criminal vehicular operation, as well as
Police say he deliberately drove into a group of people in the Minnesota city of Mankato early Sunday, injuring six.
According to the Mankato Free Press , the complaint says Lamas admitted to striking the group after a fight over the price paid for some marijuana.
Two 18-year-old victims who were severely injured remain in fair condition at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Court records don't list an attorney who could speak for Lamas.
___
Information from: The Free Press, http://www.mankatofreepress.com