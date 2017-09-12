Child heart patients treated for rare surgical infection
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — At least a dozen children who underwent cardiac surgery at Children's Hospital in New Orleans this summer have contracted a rare surgical-site infection caused by bacteria.
The hospital told The New Orleans Advocate that the bacteria have been linked to operating room equipment used to regulate the temperature of patients during heart surgery.
John F. Heaton, the hospital's senior
The bacterium was identified as mycobacterium abscessus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its
The