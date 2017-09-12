Child heart patients treated for rare surgical infection

NEW ORLEANS — At least a dozen children who underwent cardiac surgery at Children's Hospital in New Orleans this summer have contracted a rare surgical-site infection caused by bacteria.

The hospital told The New Orleans Advocate that the bacteria have been linked to operating room equipment used to regulate the temperature of patients during heart surgery.

John F. Heaton, the hospital's senior vice-president and chief medical officer, told WWL-TV that patients are responding to treatment.

The bacterium was identified as mycobacterium abscessus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that the bacteria are common in water, soil and dust.