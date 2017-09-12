Chinese imprisoned for 2 years after teaching about Islam
BEIJING — A member of a Muslim minority group has been sentenced to two years in a Chinese prison after forming online discussions groups to teach about Islam.
The official
The discussion groups "disturbed normal religious activity" and violated laws about using the internet to discuss religion, the
Chinese authorities have steadily tightened controls on Xinjiang, where they believe radical Islamic thought has infiltrated the region.