Egypt's top commander says ties with Pyongyang severed

CAIRO — A South Korean news agency reports that Egypt's defence minister has announced it has cut military ties with North Korea during a visit to Seoul.

Yonhap quoted the South Korean Defence Ministry on Monday as saying Egypt's Defence Minister Sedki Sobhi told his counterpart Song Young-moo that Egypt has "already severed all military ties with North Korea."

"Egypt will actively co-operate with South Korea against North Korea acts that threaten peace," the agency quoted Sobhi as saying.

Last month, the United States cut or delayed some $300 million in military and economic aid over human rights concerns and ties to North Korea.