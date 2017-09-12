Florida airports are open but cancellations linger after Irma

Most commercial airports in Florida are open although hundreds of flights are still being cancelled or delayed as the state recovers from Hurricane Irma.

Miami International Airport said Tuesday that limited airline and cargo flights had resumed. The first departure was an American Airlines flight to Las Vegas around 7 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airports in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville are open. The airport in Naples on the southwest coast is closed except for emergency flights.