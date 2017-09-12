Government waives reviews for border wall in California
A
A
Share via Email
EL CENTRO, Calif. — The Trump administration is waiving environmental reviews to replace a stretch of border wall in Calexico, California.
The notice published Tuesday in the Federal Register says the waiver extends 3 miles (5
People crossing the border illegally in that area often try to swim the polluted New River.
It marks the seventh time the federal government has waived environmental reviews under a 2005 law. Last month, it waived reviews for a 15-mile stretch in San Diego.
Critics say the waivers are an overreach and a threat to the environment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
'Blight on the neighbourhood': Toronto man arrested for disrupting HBO shoots
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
Watch: Engineers wage 'sewer war' against 130-tonne fatberg under London