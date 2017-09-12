Government waives reviews for border wall in California

EL CENTRO, Calif. — The Trump administration is waiving environmental reviews to replace a stretch of border wall in Calexico, California.

The notice published Tuesday in the Federal Register says the waiver extends 3 miles (5 kilometres ) west from the downtown border crossing in the city of 40,000 people. The Department of Homeland Security will replace an airstrip landing-mat style fence about 14 feet (4.3 metres ) high with a bollard-style fence up to 25 feet (7.6 metres ) high.

People crossing the border illegally in that area often try to swim the polluted New River.

It marks the seventh time the federal government has waived environmental reviews under a 2005 law. Last month, it waived reviews for a 15-mile stretch in San Diego.