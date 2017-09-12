Greece: Crews cleaning up pollution from sunken tanker ship

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's merchant marine minister says clean-up crews are working to contain pollution caused by a small tanker that sank over the weekend off a Greek island.

The Agia Zoni II sank Sunday while anchored off the coast of Salamina, near Greece's main port of Piraeus, with a cargo of 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. Two crew members were rescued. The cause of the sinking is not known.