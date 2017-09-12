Guam government seeks apartment bids for homeless shelter

HAGNATA, Guam — The government of Guam is asking owners of apartment buildings to submit bids to provide temporary shelter to the island's homeless.

The Pacific Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2wUeiLb ) Monday that the government is interested in finding out how many private businesses would lease an apartment complex with a minimum of 15 units to serve as a temporary shelter at night.

Guam Housing Corporation President Christopher Duenas says the ballpark figure for the project is between $250,000 and $300,000.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development states Guam has about 1,085 homeless people, based on the last count in January 2016. That's down from the 1,280 homeless people counted in 2015.