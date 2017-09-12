News / World

Investigators to determine likely cause of fatal Tesla crash

This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the damage to the left front of the Tesla involved in a May 7, 2016, crash in Williston, Fla. Investigators are meeting Sept. 12, 2017, to determine the likely cause of the crash that killed Joshua Brown, 40, of Canton, Ohio, who was using the semiautonomous driving systems of his Tesla Model S sedan. The sedan struck the underside of a semitrailer that was turning onto a divided highway in Williston. The sedan's roof was sheared off before the vehicle emerged on the other side of the trailer.(NTSB via AP)

WASHINGTON — Investigators are meeting to determine the likely cause of a crash last year that killed a man using the semi-autonomous driving systems of his Tesla Model S sedan.

The case has raised questions about the ability of automakers to keep the attention of drivers engaged as new technology allows them to cede greater control to their vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board takes up the crash Tuesday, the same day Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is scheduled to unveil safety guidelines for automakers seeking to market self-driving cars. The board's recommendations often carry weight with regulators.

Tech company owner Joshua Brown of Ohio had Tesla's cruise control and lane-keeping systems engaged when the vehicle failed to stop for a semitrailer turning left onto a highway near Gainesville, Florida, in May 2016.

