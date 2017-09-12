Iraq's parliament rejects Kurdish independence vote
BAGHDAD — A lawmaker says the Iraqi parliament has voted to reject a controversial referendum on independence for Iraqi Kurds set for later this month.
Mahmoud al-Mashhadani says the decision states that the referendum is a "threat to Iraq's integrity which is guaranteed by the constitution ... in addition to the civil peace and the regional security." Al-Mashadani says it considers the polls "unconstitutional."
He told The Associated Press that all Kurdish lawmakers boycotted Tuesday's session, while Arab lawmakers voted in
Iraq's Kurds plan to hold the referendum on Sept. 25 in three governorates that make up their self-ruled region as well as disputed areas that are controlled by Kurdish forces but claimed by Baghdad, including the oil-rich province of Kirkuk.