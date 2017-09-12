IS says it used suicide car bomb against Egyptian police
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — The extremist Islamic State group says it used a suicide car bomb in its deadly attack on a police convoy in the turbulent north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
The account given by Egypt's Interior Ministry of Monday's attack only says that a car that rushed toward the convoy exploded when policemen in the convoy shot at it.
Egyptian security and military officials say four
The late Monday IS statement says the attack left a total of 35 dead or wounded and identifies the suicide bomber by his alias, Abu Suleiman al-Masri.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Chess federation fuming over treatment of Canadian grandmaster at World Cup
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found