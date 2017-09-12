Judge recused in 4th Waco biker case
WACO, Texas — A local judge has been removed from another trial stemming from the deadly shootout between bikers and police in Waco, Texas, that resulted in more than 150 arrests.
Texas District Judge Ralph Strother was recused Monday from the trial of a fourth suspect facing charges in the 2015 shootings that killed nine people and wounded 20 others outside a Twin Peaks restaurant.
The suspects' attorneys argue Strother is biased. Three noted the judge required bikers to appear in court so prosecutors could serve them with DNA warrants, which they said shows Strother has
Another judge agreed to remove Strother from the cases.
McLennan County's district attorney says the latest ruling won't affect the prosecution of the more than 150 bikers.
