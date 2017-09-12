Latest: Man pleads guilty in 1975 deaths of Maryland sisters

BEDFORD, Va. — The Latest on a sex offender accused in the abduction and killing of two sisters in Maryland in 1975 (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A convicted sex offender has pleaded guilty in the killings of two young sisters who disappeared from a Maryland shopping mall more than 40 years ago.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree felony murder in the 1975 killings of 12-year-old Shelia and 10-year-old Katherine Lyons. The 60-year-old's admission of guilt ends a decades-old mystery that has haunted the suburbs of Washington.

The girls vanished on March 25, 1975, after walking to Wheaton Plaza, a shopping centre near their home in Kensington, Maryland.

A massive search yielded few clues. It took authorities nearly four decades to focus on Welch. By then, he had accumulated a long criminal history and was serving a prison sentence in Delaware for sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl.

___

1:20 a.m.

A man charged with killing two young sisters from Maryland is expected to plead guilty more than four decades after the girls vanished during a trip to a local shopping mall.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. is scheduled to appear in a Virginia court Tuesday. Welch is accused of snatching 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon in March 1975. Authorities believe he burned the girls' bodies on a remote mountain in Bedford County, Virginia. They were never recovered.

It's not known if prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty in exchange for Welch's guilty pleas.