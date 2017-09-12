Man charged in slayings of 2 engaged doctors due in court

BOSTON — A man charged in the slayings of two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium is due in court.

Bampumim Teixeira is expected to face a judge in Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Teixeira bound and stabbed 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their home in May. They say a carving knife was recovered from the apartment.

Police responding to a report of a man with a gun say they found Teixeira at the scene and believed he pointed or fired a weapon at them. Two officers shot him. Authorities later said he had not fired and a fake gun was found at the scene with a bag filled with Bolanos' jewelry.

Prosecutors say Teixeira had no known personal relationship with the victims.