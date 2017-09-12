Markets Right Now: Banks lead stocks higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks continue to rise as banks move higher along with bond yields.

Chemicals company DowDuPont is up 1.9 per cent Tuesday after it made changes to its breakup plans, and Apple is wobbling as investors wait for details on the next iPhone.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index finished at an all-time high Monday and other major indexes are also trading near their recent highs.

Banks were benefiting from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Wells Fargo rose 1.7 per cent and Bank of America gained 2.4 per cent .

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,493.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 70 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 22,126. The Nasdaq composite increased 6 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,438.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving further into record territory in early trading on Wall Street, led by more gains for banks and technology companies.

Banks were benefiting Tuesday from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Wells Fargo rose 1.1 per cent and Bank of America gained 1.4 per cent .

Materials companies were higher, led by a 2.8 per cent gain for DowDuPont, which announced some changes to its breakup plan that activist investors had been pushing for.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,494.