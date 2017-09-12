Markets Right Now: Banks lead stocks higher on Wall Street
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
U.S. stocks continue to rise as banks move higher along with bond yields.
Chemicals company DowDuPont is up 1.9
The Standard & Poor's 500 index finished at an all-time high Monday and other major indexes are also trading near their recent highs.
Banks were benefiting from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Wells Fargo rose 1.7
The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 70 points, or 0.3
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are moving further into record territory in early trading on Wall Street, led by more gains for banks and technology companies.
Banks were benefiting Tuesday from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Wells Fargo rose 1.1
Materials companies were higher, led by a 2.8
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 70 points, or 0.3