Menendez trial resumes with testimony of former staffer

NEWARK, N.J. — Testimony at the bribery trial of Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has resumed with a former staffer in his office back on the stand.

Mark Lopes testified Monday that Menendez intervened in visa applications for friends of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen. The government has alleged Menendez helped three of the married Melgen's girlfriends get visas.

Lopes also testified Monday he didn't believe Menendez did anything improper regarding the visas.

Menendez is charged with accepting bribes from Melgen in exchange for using his political influence. The two have pleaded not guilty and say the gifts were expressions of their lengthy friendship and not bribes.