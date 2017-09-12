Mississippi man imprisoned for murder gets chance for parole

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man has been resentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for taking part in two fatal armed robberies at age 17.

Paul Murrell Stewart pleaded guilty to capital murder in 1996 in the 1995 slayings of two men at gas stations. An older man convicted in the case, Edwin Hart Turner, was executed in 2012.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that it's unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to mandatory life without parole. In 2016, the court said the ruling applied to the more than 2,000 inmates serving such sentences nationwide and that all but the rare irredeemable juvenile offender should have a chance of parole.