Mnuchin says he's still hopeful for tax bill by year's end
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is hopeful that Congress will pass a major tax overhaul this year and is
In an interview with CNBC, Mnuchin also says the administration would support making the tax cuts effective back to the start of this year if a measure didn't pass until 2018. He also says he would consider including an infrastructure spending bill as part of the tax overhaul legislation.
In a wide-ranging interview, Mnuchin offers praise for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen but says she is just one of a number of people President Donald Trump is considering to lead the Fed after Yellen's term expires in February.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'All bets are off:' Hurricane Jose and its possible impact on Nova Scotia
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found