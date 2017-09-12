Norway PM hints on continuing coalition after election

COPENHAGEN — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg hinted Tuesday her two-party minority coalition could continue in power, but stopped short of saying whether it could be expanded by including traditional support parties.

Solberg says the four centre -right parties should "talk" after Monday's election that saw them mustering a majority of 89 seats in the 169-seat parliament, the Storting.

She declined to say whether her Conservatives and the anti-immigration Progress Party would continue as a coalition for the next four years with the support of the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, or include them in a new government.

The leftist Labor Party remained Norway's largest party, but its likely coalition partners didn't get enough seats to put the left in power.