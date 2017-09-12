Ohio Supreme Court to hear abortion clinic closure dispute

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court is set to hear a dispute over whether to shut down Toledo's last abortion clinic.

The court on Tuesday will listen to arguments over the Ohio Department of Health's 2014 order to close Capital Care of Toledo.

The department says the clinic's lack of a patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital should force it to close.

Such agreements were mandated, and public hospitals barred from providing them, under restrictions passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2013. The University of Toledo Hospital ended its transfer arrangement with Capital Care.

Lower courts have ruled the restrictions unconstitutional.

The Toledo clinic has remained open during the dispute. The closest clinic is an hour's drive away in Detroit.