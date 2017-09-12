Oklahoma governor's ex-aide charged in alleged photo scandal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Charges have been filed against a former member of the Oklahoma governor's staff who was investigated on allegations that he took photos or video up a woman's skirt at the
Oklahoma County District Court records show that charges of offering false or fraudulent evidence, a felony, and a
Brauer resigned July 11 as Gov. Mary Fallin's executive assistant. Court records do not indicate whether he is represented by an attorney.
The charges allege Brauer destroyed or altered a cellphone and a laptop that were part of an investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated allegations that Brauer took "upskirt" photos or video of a woman without her permission during a May budget meeting.