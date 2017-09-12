Oklahoma governor's ex-aide charged in alleged photo scandal

OKLAHOMA CITY — Charges have been filed against a former member of the Oklahoma governor's staff who was investigated on allegations that he took photos or video up a woman's skirt at the state capitol .

Oklahoma County District Court records show that charges of offering false or fraudulent evidence, a felony, and a misdemeanour charge of destruction of evidence were filed Tuesday against 29-year-old Travis Goss Brauer.

Brauer resigned July 11 as Gov. Mary Fallin's executive assistant. Court records do not indicate whether he is represented by an attorney.