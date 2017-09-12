Postings of US job openings hit a record high in July
WASHINGTON — Job openings posted by U.S. employers reached an all-time high in July, suggesting that the steady hiring of the past year will endure.
The Labor Department says openings edged up 0.9
The number of people who quit their jobs also rose, a trend that generally means workers are leaving for jobs that pay better.
More job openings were posted in construction and manufacturing, along with health care, professional and business services and the information sector.
