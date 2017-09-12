PR firm accused of divisive South Africa campaign taken over
LONDON — Public relations firm Bell Pottinger has gone into administration because it was unable to find a buyer after having been found to have run a "racially divisive" campaign in South Africa.
The London-based firm had worked for companies and government throughout the world.
Accountancy BDO said Tuesday a number of jobs have been eliminated and that it is working with the remaining partners and employees to transfer Bell Pottinger's clients to other companies
An opposition party in South Africa accused the firm of running a campaign on behalf of a wealthy client to stir up racial tensions.
The British public relations industry's trade body threw Bell Pottinger out of the organization this month because of the South Africa campaign.
Critics said Bell Pottinger's campaign brought the public relations industry into disrepute.
